MotoGP analysis: How Bastianini created history in Qatar

Warning shot
Binder's second place was a warning shot for their rivals after a more muted pre-season on the timesheets for KTM, and the South African, as he so often does, pulled a rabbit out the hat on Sunday. Pol Espargaro, after leading for so long, held onto a fantastic podium too - his second with HRC.
Aleix Espargaro was 0.8sec away from the rostrum in the end, but became the Aprilia rider to finish closest to victory - 2.2sec. Marc Marquez's return to action in Qatar for the first time since 2019 was celebrated with a solid P5, a good opening weekend for the six-time MotoGP champion.
Tribute to Fausto
Bastianini lost another tenth to Binder on the penultimate lap, and the gap was 1.1sec. It was down to as little as 0.6sec heading into the final sector too, but The Beast held on.
The Italian powered his GP21 out the final corner and took an incredible, emotional victory under the lights in Qatar, the perfect tribute to the late, great Fausto who had passed away last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Emotional win
In the end, it was a dream start to 2022 for Gresini Racing as Bastianini claimed an emotional win with KTM and Honda rounding off the podium.
Just over a year on from the tragic passing of much-adored Fausto, Bastianini delivered a Grand Prix of Qatar masterclass to claim an emotional victory under the Losail lights.
Beast delivers a beauty
What a night it was under the lights in Qatar, with a new MotoGP race winner in the field. Surprises and drama aplenty, and The Beast delivered a beauty.
Indonesia is next up - bring it on as Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit welcomes the paddock back to Lombok on March 20. Till then, The Beast can savour his maiden premier class win.