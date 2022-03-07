MotoGP analysis: How Bastianini created history in Qatar

The Beast as he is known in the paddock cricles, delivered a masterclass in the Grand Prix of Qatar under lights at the Losail International Circuit to claim an emotional victory which he dedicated to the the team's late founder Fausto Gresini.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) produced a terrific ride to seal P2 and KTM's best at the track by some margin, the South African ultimately just 0.3sec away from the win.

Qatar GP: Enea Bastianini stuns MotoGP grid to win an emotional season opener under lights in Losail

Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), after leading the way for much of the race, completed the podium on the opening night, taking his second rostrum with Honda. And the headlines did not stop there.

As the lights went out and the curtain went up on the season, polesitter Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) got an uncharacteristically poor start, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) grabbed the holeshot from the outside of the front row and his team-mate Pol Espargaro then shot past into the lead.

Qatar GP: Martin on pole, Ducatis take a 1-2 to deny Honda

Brad Binder made a great start to go P3 early doors, with Bastianini slotting into P4. Defnding champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was eighth battling with Martin, and just up the road, 2020 World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was making rapid gains.

Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati Lenovo Team team-mate Jack Miller did not get away well.

Warning shot Binder's second place was a warning shot for their rivals after a more muted pre-season on the timesheets for KTM, and the South African, as he so often does, pulled a rabbit out the hat on Sunday. Pol Espargaro, after leading for so long, held onto a fantastic podium too - his second with HRC. Aleix Espargaro was 0.8sec away from the rostrum in the end, but became the Aprilia rider to finish closest to victory - 2.2sec. Marc Marquez's return to action in Qatar for the first time since 2019 was celebrated with a solid P5, a good opening weekend for the six-time MotoGP champion. Tribute to Fausto Bastianini lost another tenth to Binder on the penultimate lap, and the gap was 1.1sec. It was down to as little as 0.6sec heading into the final sector too, but The Beast held on. The Italian powered his GP21 out the final corner and took an incredible, emotional victory under the lights in Qatar, the perfect tribute to the late, great Fausto who had passed away last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Emotional win In the end, it was a dream start to 2022 for Gresini Racing as Bastianini claimed an emotional win with KTM and Honda rounding off the podium. Just over a year on from the tragic passing of much-adored Fausto, Bastianini delivered a Grand Prix of Qatar masterclass to claim an emotional victory under the Losail lights. Beast delivers a beauty What a night it was under the lights in Qatar, with a new MotoGP race winner in the field. Surprises and drama aplenty, and The Beast delivered a beauty. Indonesia is next up - bring it on as Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit welcomes the paddock back to Lombok on March 20. Till then, The Beast can savour his maiden premier class win.

