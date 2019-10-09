English
MotoGP analysis: How Marquez defended his world title

By
Marc Marquez

Bengaluru, October 9: Marc Marquez was crowned the 2019 FIM MotoGP world champion in the only way he knows how -- with a thrilling race win delivered at the final corner in the Thai Grand Prix last Sunday (October 6).

A full house at the Buriram Circuit were treated to an edge of their seats MotoGP race as they witnessed Marquez being crowned world champion in all classes for the eighth time.

From the front of the grid, Marquez charged forward and immediately began to chase pole setter Fabio Quartararo.

With his only title rival, Andrea Dovizioso, a distant fourth Marquez was able to focus solely on the race win.

Moment of glory

Moment of glory

After trading fastest laps, the pair settled into their rhythm and Marquez waited for his moment to attack. The final laps were explosive as the Repsol Honda rider launched an all out assault on the young French rider, moving ahead as the last lap began.

But it would go down to the final corner, Marquez expertly defending from Quartararo in the last corner to take the 2019 MotoGP World Championshipship in style.

Hero Honda!

Hero Honda!

With 325 points, nine wins, 14 podiums, nine poles and 10 fastest laps - Marquez becomes the MotoGP world champion alongside the Repsol Honda Team for the sixth time and takes the eighth World Championship of his career.

The victory is also Honda's 150th in the MotoGP class - an achievement no other manufacturer has been able to match.

Extra motivation

Extra motivation

"I 'm very happy because when you have this big advantage, you need to realise the Championship is very close. But then you need to find extra motivation; an was to try to close the Championship in this way. In a nice race with a nice victory. That's what I did," said Marquez.

"I mean, Fabio was incredibly fast during the race. I never gave up in the middle of the race, it looked like he was going away but I tried to push. Until the last lap I was pushing, and I never think about the championship - just I was thinking about the race. When I crossed the line, you know, when I arrived...especially with the Repsol Honda Team that they did an amazing job this year. I was very happy dreams come true with all fan club nice celebration," the Spaniard added.

Motegi next

Motegi next

That's a wrap on the 2019 Championship fight, although it's far from the end of the season. Marquez breaks more records and takes home another trophy, and Quartararo takes home yet more experience to keep improving his already impressive armoury.

Next up is Grand Prix of Japan -- at the Twin Ring Motegi on October 20 -- when Marquez could be unleashed.

(By a Special arrangement with Dorna Sports/Repsol Honda Media)

Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11:23 [IST]
