English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP analysis: How Marquez dominated Argentina GP

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez took the holeshot from pole.

Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentina), April 1: Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team took a brilliant victory in Termas de Rio Hondo with a dominant performance at the front, taking the FIM MotoGP World Championship lead in the process to leave Argentina four points clear on the way to Texas.

The race to complete the podium behind him was a spectacular tussle, however, and one eventually won by Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) as the 'Doctor' made the perfect move on Andrea Doviziosos (Mission Winnow Ducati) on the last lap to secure second and his first podium since Germany last season - an apt way to mark the anniversary of his FIM MotoGP World Championship debut in 1996.

Holeshot from pole

Holeshot from pole

Marquez took the holeshot from pole as Dovizioso pounced for second, with Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) losing out from the middle of the front row and Rossi leapfrogging his team-mate.

Marquez immediately pulled the pin to make a gap, with Rossi then soon attacking Dovizioso but the Ducati rider holding firm.

Miller on the move

Miller on the move

Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) was next to go on the offensive as he dived past the ‘Doctor' but the move didn't stick, with Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) getting past Vinales to tag onto the Australian.

Chopping and changing, Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati) was next to attack the number 12 Yamaha in the melee - before Miller took Rossi, and Franco Morbidelli.

Dovizioso-Rossi battle

Dovizioso-Rossi battle

As the laps ticked on the Dovizioso-Rossi battle lit up and started to pull away from those behind.

Dovizioso blasted down the straights, Rossi made the most of the Yamaha's forte in the corners...the two trading positions at times.

Dovizioso in the hunt

Dovizioso in the hunt

As that raged on, the last lap was a relaxed one for Marquez. A block pass saw Rossi not only get past Dovizioso, but also create just enough of a gap to keep him ahead until the end.

Dovizioso, meanwhile, although forced to settle for third, achieved his goal of getting on the podium at a track that usually proved tough for Ducati - and he's only four points off Marquez in the Championship.

Marquez territory

Marquez territory

Now it's time for chapter three at the Circuit of the Americas, traditionally Marquez territory.

Can he rule the venue once again and increase his lead? Find out on April 14 for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMD 3 - 2 HUE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue