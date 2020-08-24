MotoGP analysis: How Oliveira stunned Styria

Bengaluru, August 24: The Grand Prix of Styria was already a guaranteed a place in MotoGP records as it was hosting the 900th premier class race and a last-corner thriller saw Miguel Oliveira create further history.

Another Red Flag and shortened sprint to the line gave us a dash of early drama, but more milestones were achieved once again in 2020 as Red Bull KTM Tech 3's Oliveira took his first-ever premier class victory in serious style.

It was the first premier class win for the Tech 3 squad, the first for Portugal, and the first KTM win on home turf for the factory and for Red Bull.

Oliveira creates history in Styria

It all went down to the final corner too as the Portuguese rider sliced past the duelling Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and kept it inch perfect to beat both to the line.

With Dorna Sports inputs, myKhel.com looks at how Oliveira stunned Styria to win the 900th premier class race in style.

Jump start On the first start, Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) took the holeshot from the front row, but the Suzuki headed wide and was then told to give the place back up. Espargaro was second before a scrappy few corners that saw the Spaniard demoted, before Miller took over at the front from Mir and the number 36 slotted back in ahead of Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu). Fastest lap With eight laps to go, Espargaro set the fastest lap of the race. The KTM rider then made his move on Mir at Turn 3, before the number 44 was then clambering all over the back of Miller. Espargaro then attempted a pass up into Turn 1 but he was in deep and wide, allowing Miller to blast straight past and Oliveira and Mir to close in, the Portuguese rider now up into third. Last lap Heading onto that last lap, it all came down to two KTMs vs a Ducati: Espargaro vs Miller vs Oliveira. It was Espargaro who began the lap in the lead and got a good run out of the first corner, but coming into the braking zone, the KTM went very defensive - maybe too defensive. That compromised his exit and Miller was all over him before managing to get alongside the number 44 and make the move stick into the tricky, downhill right-hander. Wily Oliveira Getting a better run down into Turn 10, Miller braked late and the Aussie, of course, went for it. And he technically got it done as he got past the KTM. but both headed so wide, the door was wide open behind them. Enter wily Oliveira, who had been calmly stalking the pair, as the Portuguese rider blasted past the two errant machines and straight to the line for his first historic victory, in a historic race.