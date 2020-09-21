MotoGP analysis: How Vinales hit the bullseye in Misano

Bengaluru, September 21: Everything fell into place for Maverick Vinales finally as he cantered his way to his first win of the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The season had begun pretty well for the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider in Jerez as the Spaniard took two podiums and a solid haul of points.

But after a tough race in Brno, a dramatic Austrian GP and then a high-speed bailout in Styria, the Top Gun arrived at Misano poised to hit back.

Vinales snatches victory as Bagnaia crashes out in chaotic Emilia Romagna grand prix

The week before did not quite go to plan, but take two at Emilia Romagna saw him bouncing back in style and unleash a Misano masterpiece.

The victory also catapulted Vinales to within one point of the FIM MotoGP Championship lead.

With Dorna Sports inputs myKhel.com looks at how Vinales hit the bullseye in Misano to become the sixth different winner of the season.

Vinales breaksthrough Vinales broke clear early on, lost out to Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) and then started to haul the Italian back in, the number 12's tactics readying us for a crescendo at the front. Heartbreak then hit for Bagnaia as the Italian crashed out, however, Vinales sweeping through and keeping it inch perfect to the flag for those invaluable 25 points. Four riders, four points! Four riders, four points. That is how it stands at the top of the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship after the Misano double-header. Vinales is now a point behind leader Andrea Doviziososo. The Spaniard is level on points with Fabio Quartararo, but technically behind him as he has less wins. Mir improves Joan Mir of Team Suzuki Ecstar sliced through from P11 on the grid for another stunning podium in second. He is now just four points from the title leader - madness! Dovizioso, Quartararo, Vinales and Mir -- the quartet leading the way. But this is 2020, and this is MotoGP and it could all change in the blink of an eye! Espargaro moves up Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) took third back from Quartararo as the Petronas Sprinta Racing rider was given a time penalty for exceeding track limits and failing to complete a Long Lap Penalty. With Barcelona coming up in less than a week's time, we do not have to wait long to witness more unrivalled premier class action!