MotoGP analysis: King of the Ring returns to claim his throne

Electric start

In what was an electric start, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) blasting into the lead to grab the holeshot, whilst Marquez started pushing Quartararo out wide for second, leaving the Frenchman down in fourth behind pole-man Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing).

Into Turn 13 for the final time and Marquez made his move for the lead, passing Espargaro and leading over the line and from then on he never looked back.

Incredible comeback

In sports we have witnessed some incredible sporting comebacks and Marquez added nother chapter to it.

We now wait and see what he can do after nine months on the sidelines. Three surgeries and a painful time away from the motorcycle, the number 93 is already back on top.

King of the Ring

The Portuguese GP, the third round of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship unequivocally went down in history as the moment the six-time champion in premier class stepped back into the spotlight after nine months away.

However, it will also act as the gateway to his return to the top, as just five races later at his beloved Sachsenring, he stepped back on the top step of the rostrum and retained his title of King of the Ring.

Emotional return

Eleven victories in a row (eight in MotoGP), 30 laps, 25 points and 581 days: an emotional return to the top step sees Marquez remain unbeaten in Germany.

Sometimes, to achieve, you have to believe, and when you do that, you are in charge of your own destiny and that is what Marquez proved. Over to Assen now!