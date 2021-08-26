MotoGP and Manchester City! Marquez meets Guardiola as two sporting worlds connect

Pep talk

Guardiola was all praise for Marc Marquez, "We're lucky to have Marc here, and he arrived in the sunshine and normally here it's foggy or raining! But it was nice to welcome a world champion like him, have the pleasure of him visiting us and share a few moments. It's an honour, so thanks for coming.

"We play with a ball, he's on a bike - of course, that's completely different but if you want to win, to do something better and raise your standards, raise your level you've to be in the right mindset. When you're champion many times, you know it's because you're something special."

Marquez in awe of Pep

Marc Marquez was in awe of Guardiola, Manchester City and their work ethics..

"I feel really lucky to have this day, to follow Manchester City training from up close, it was impressive to see the way Pep coaches and trains the players. As a big fan of football, it was a pleasure. And it's impressive where we're and how City are organised, trying to be the best team.

"Pep Guardiola is one of those people you try to analyse, to learn about him, the way he's, the way he speaks and coaches. He's a trainer, but for me the way he does it is impressive. It was a nice chat with him and we learned a few things!

Spanish armada

Marc and Alex later caught up with the Spanish contingent in Manchester City and it was a good opportunity for the shutterbugs. Mar, then dwelled further about the 'Pep philosophy.'

"Passion is the most important thing, and the things you can share between the two -- experience, pressure, all these things. We spoke a bit with Pep about these things, and I was very interested to understand how he manages all these things."

Incredible compliment

Guardiola also recalled the first time he met Marquez and also wished the champion a speedy recovery from his recent injury woes.

"Unfortunately he's been injured, but he's getting better, and I'm sure he'll extend his career longer and make the people who love the sport happy. We met each other for the first time before the Champions League final in Barcelona in 2011. For him to visit is an incredible compliment for us."