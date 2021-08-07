English
MotoGP: Jorge Martin grabs surprise pole for Styrian GP

By

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin not only sealed his second pole, but also set a new lap record at Red Bull Ring

Bengaluru, August 6: Jorge Martin grabbed a surprise pole for Styrian GP as the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship resumed after the mid-summer break.

Despite the Pramac Racing rider's extraordinary time, he had less than a tenth to spare over Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

Martin carved out his own little piece of history as his 1:22.994 not only sealed his second pole of the year, but set a new lap record around the Red Bull Ring.

Top 10 Qualifiers:

1. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) - 1:22.994
2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.044
3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.081
4. Jack Miller (Ducati lenovo Team) + 0.306
5. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.328
6. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.382
7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.454
8. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.495
9. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.514
10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.542

Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 22:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2021

