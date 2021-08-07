MotoGP: Jorge Martin grabs surprise pole for Styrian GP

Despite the Pramac Racing rider's extraordinary time, he had less than a tenth to spare over Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

Martin carved out his own little piece of history as his 1:22.994 not only sealed his second pole of the year, but set a new lap record around the Red Bull Ring.

A stunning lap from @88jorgemartin has given him some serious confidence 💪



Hear what the #MotoGP rookie had to say following his record breaking qualifier 🔥#StyrianGP 🏁 | 🎥https://t.co/zgkRRcfipl — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 7, 2021

Top 10 Qualifiers:

1. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) - 1:22.994

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.044

3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.081

4. Jack Miller (Ducati lenovo Team) + 0.306

5. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.328

6. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.382

7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.454

8. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.495

9. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.514

10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.542