MotoGP: Jorge Martin grabs surprise pole for Styrian GP

Bengaluru, August 6: Jorge Martin grabbed a surprise pole for Styrian GP as the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship resumed after the mid-summer break.
Despite the Pramac Racing rider's extraordinary time, he had less than a tenth to spare over Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).
Martin carved out his own little piece of history as his 1:22.994 not only sealed his second pole of the year, but set a new lap record around the Red Bull Ring.
A stunning lap from @88jorgemartin has given him some serious confidence 💪— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 7, 2021
Hear what the #MotoGP rookie had to say following his record breaking qualifier 🔥#StyrianGP 🏁 | 🎥https://t.co/zgkRRcfipl
Top 10 Qualifiers:
1.
Jorge
Martin
(Pramac
Racing)
-
1:22.994
2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.044
3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.081
4. Jack Miller (Ducati lenovo Team) + 0.306
5. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.328
6. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.382
7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.454
8. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.495
9. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.514
10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.542
