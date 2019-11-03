English
MotoGP Raceweek: Redemption for Vinales in Sepang after Phillip Island heartbreak

By Sacha Pisani
Maverick Vinales

Sepang (Malaysia), November 3: Maverick Vinales bounced back from his Phillip Island nightmare by winning the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of MotoGP champion Marc Marquez.

Vinales dramatically crashed out of last week's Australian Grand Prix, having been overtaken by in-form star Marquez on the final lap.

But there was no repeat of that late drama in Sepang, where Monster Energy Yamaha rider Vinales crossed the finish line first on Sunday.

A day of redemption and domination from Vinales – who qualified second fastest behind Rookie of the Year Fabio Quartararo – saw him ease to his second win of the season.

While Marquez's winning streak ended at five races, the six-time world champion still produced a remarkable performance, having started from 11th on the grid.

Repsol Honda's Marquez also made history by recording the most points in a single season with 395 following his 22nd successive finish inside the top two.

Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati claimed third for his 101st podium position, while Valentino Rossi secured fourth on a good day for Yamaha.

TOP 10

1. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha)

2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) +3.059s

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +5.611s

4. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +5.965s

5. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +6.350s

6. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +9.993

7. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) +12.864s

8. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +17.252s

9. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +19.773s

10. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +22.854s

TITLE STANDINGS

Riders

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 395

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 256 (-139)

3. Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) 201 (-194)

4. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 194 (-201)

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 176 (-219)

Teams

1. Ducati 432

2. Repsol Honda 430 (-2)

3. Monster Energy Yamaha 367 (-65)

4. Petronas Yamaha 287 (-145)

5. Suzuki Ecstar 281 (-151)

Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
