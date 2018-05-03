MotoGP rider Zarco confirms KTM deal

It is worth mentioning that myKhel.com had repoted earlier that the Frenchman has signed a two-dear year deal that will keep him at the Austrian outfit till 2020.

On Thursday (May 3), the official word came from Zarco himself through a tweet.

"My career will continue where everything begin, from Red Bull Rookies Cup to the conquest of the MotoGP title. You understand it, I join @KTM_Racing for the next two years. I'm very happy to ride this KTM, which we have the same ambitions : Ready to race !," Zarco tweeted to make the deal public.

My carreer will continue where everything begin, from RedBull Rookies Cup to the conquest of the MotoGP title. You understand it, I join @KTM_Racing for the next two years. I’m very happy to ride this KTM, which we have the same ambitions : Ready to race ! @Michelin_Sport pic.twitter.com/H5j0b6c4Zp — Johann Zarco (@JohannZarco1) May 3, 2018

The 27-year-old, who was crowned Rookie of the Year in 2017, has been a consistent performer since his graduation to the premier class after his two Moto2 World Championships and Red Bull expressed its delight on having him on board.

"There has always been a good contact with Johann and since the Red Bull Rookies Cup," said KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer.

"We supported the Moto2 project through WP and our Moto3 Team Manager Aki Ajo is a good friend of him. We also have a nice connection with his manager Laurent Fellon. It was a group effort to get this done. We had to trust in our capability to build a winning bike and Johann (Zarco) wouldn't come over if he didn't see and feel that trust. We feel very responsible now to get that package strong enough so that he can continue on the level where he is. It's our big target.

"It's clear that we want to take another step in MotoGP. The first two years were about building up the project and to get everything running. You always want to get the best possible riders on board and it's obvious with Johann (Zarco) beating the factory guys on satellite machinery and consistently qualifying on the front row means he is a strong fighter with a strong spirit. I'm convinced we can reach the next level with a rider like Johann with us," Beirer added.

At Red Bull, Zarco will partner Spaniard Pol Espargaro while British rider Bradley Smith is the one to make way for the Frenchman.

Zarco, who broke the lap record en route to grabbing the pole position at the season opener under lights at Losail circuit in Qatar is currently perched fifth in the FIM MotoGP World Championship standings.

The next race is at the famed Jerez circuit in Spain on Sunday (May 6).

(With MotoGP inputs).