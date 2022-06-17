MotoGP riders go karting as stage is set for German GP

Full gas

Munoz, after storming to that incredible rostrum on only his second start last time out, was out to make another point as the Moto3 newcomer took on Zarco... and won.

Full gas to the finish he was the first victor of the day, with the Frenchman forced to settle for second and Schrotter completing the podium on home turf. A headline grabber was a crash for Garcia as he overcooked it and skittled off.

Go Karting!

And so it was kart time. After another practice/qualifying session, Schrotter "somehow" started last, although he was adamant that was inaccurate, and the German was then further handcuffed off the start as three riders battled over the grass on the exit of Turn 1 and the other three all gassed it on the inside.

After the chaos had settled a little it then became an Alcoba vs Garcia duel, followed by Zarco vs Suzuki and then Schrotter vs Munoz.

First win

But the brutality of Garcia vs Alcoba allowed Zarco to catch the leading duo - and the Frenchman struck quickly to make sure he sliced past, kept it and took the flag.

First win of the weekend in the bag, Alcoba took second and Garcia was forced to settle for third.

New winner

Later, ahead of the the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, the pre-event press conference saw 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) joined by second on points Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), as well as Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller to debrief recent goings on and get in gear for the German GP.

With Marc Marquez on the sidelines, there will be a new winner on Sunday (June 19). So, who will stand on the top step ? There will be no one on the grid who has ever done it before and so there is plenty to watch out for. Tune in at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday for another Sachsenring stunner as we reach the halfway point on the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship.