MotoGP riders prepare to take on Silverstone

It was also time to welcome back Lorenzo. After a long period of recovery after his crash in which he cracked vertebrae and got sidelined, he is ready to race.

"I'm happy to be back. Finally, after long time. A very long time, no? I've never spent so long out of racing competition for about the 17 years I've been here. I'm back. What was very difficult at the beginning, the first two weeks was very difficult, I wasn't recovering fast, it was slow. Luckily after three weeks the recovery has been faster, I have been able to do some physical training again. With some pain after the work during the night, every time the pain was less and less. I think this is the right moment to come back to the bike because you can lose a lot of speed, a lot of pace if you stay so much time out of competition.

"Honestly with my injury theoretically you need three months to recover completely, I'm about two months on now from the crash and obviously I still have some pain, but I feel ready to ride again and to try. I'm not here to fight for the win or podium or top five, but as soon as I go on the bike I want to start getting the pace I need to get good performances again, like I started to show before the crash."

That he did, and it's a good venue for the number 99 to return to. He has got three wins at Silverstone and was on pole last season, and although it is about getting back up to speed, the venue is certainly one the five-time world champion knows his way around.

Lorenzo rejoins the field on track from Friday (Augyst 23) morning, with the race on Sunday at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST)

(By a special arrangemeng with Dorna Sports)