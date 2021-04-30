MotoGP riders ready for a new challenge in Jerez

FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) headlined the pre-event press conference, joined by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), reigning champ Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), top Independent Team rider in Portugal Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT), six-time world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and Moto3 rookie sensation Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Quartararo is a man on a mission. Not even starting the season with a podium, the Frenchman regrouped and refocused for round two, taking a resounding victory in the Doha GP before in Portimao we saw more of the same.

And the same was not simply the fastest man on Sunday, but also a tactical masterclass in when and where to attack, and whom, before deciding where to pull that final pin.

His two wins rocket El Diablo to the top of the standings and very much make him the man to beat.

The next track on the calendar is one at which he dominated twice last year too, and although it was in the heat of July, that makes good reading for him. So who is going to stop Quartararo's roll?

The closest to doing so in Portugal was Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) while bouncing back is the mission for Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

Marquez's return in Portugal was a successful one as he took seventh, and he was understandably emotional after completing his first race since Valencia, 2019.

Now it is Jerez he is facing down. Scene of his crash, but also scene of previous glory as well as much more familiar turf.

And so we arrive in Jerez, with one man on a roll and a host of contenders looking to stop him in his tracks. The Spanish GP is always a classic and 2021 will be no different, with so many storylines already emerging there is almost too much to take in.

But try your best, with lights out for the MotoGP class set for 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

The Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channels.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)