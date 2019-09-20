MotoGP riders ready to meet targets at Aragon

Reigning champion Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was joined on the dais by Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT).

The field start pushing again in practice on Friday (September 20), with the MotoGP race scheduled to start at the slightly earlier time of 1pm local time (4.30pm IST) on Sunday (September 22).

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)