MotoGP riders ready to meet targets at Aragon

By
MotoGP riders
The MotoGP riders the riders got into gear in the pre-event press conference.

Bengaluru, September 20: Ahead of track action at Motorland Aragon, the riders got into gear in the pre-event press conference with most of them debriefing their strategy to catch up with FIM MotoFP World Championship runaway leader Marc Marquez.

Reigning champion Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was joined on the dais by Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT).

The field start pushing again in practice on Friday (September 20), with the MotoGP race scheduled to start at the slightly earlier time of 1pm local time (4.30pm IST) on Sunday (September 22).

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
