MotoGP riders revved up for Austrian GP

Quartararo eyes consistency

2021 FIM MotoGP Championship leader Quartararo: spoke about the importance of being consistent.

"Third again would also be a good place for us but we've seen a few things that can help. But I guess everyone will make a step but we looked at a few things about my riding style and the bike, we can improve a little bit but for sure not a massive step. We know that after the first races it's difficult to make a big step, but we can improve over one lap pace. That's the plan -- to improve the consistency."

Zarco confident

Ducati rider Zarco, who is second in the Championships remained upbeat.

"I just need to get a bit more a confidence in a few areas to make this step up to the podium and to, why not victory, so that's why when I could analyse my performance. Last week, I was enjoying more with the team the good result of Jorge (Martin) and this made the Sunday evening quite OK.

Mir seeks better show

Defending champion Mir is also eyeing improvement as the Suzuki rider was candid while admitting that.

"It's clear Suzuki made a great job this summer to find something more and finally it looks like this work helped, and we could see better performance. Let's try to keep improving, it'll be the key. Last year we were able to get the title, but through consistency. At the beginning of the year I said I want to try and win more races, to be faster. At the minute I'm not looking at the Championship, I'm just giving 100 per cent to try and get victories. "

Marquez seeks redemption

Honda rider Marquez, who is on a comeback trail, after having recovered from injury also sought consistency.

"We're working and improving race by race so this is important. This circuit is one of the most demanding on the right arm. Anyway during the weekend I felt ok, I felt comfortable and fast. I'm working on my side to be better and come back as before. I'm not riding in a natural way, this is one goal. Honda are working hard, in the summer they worked very hard. They're testing many things in my part of the garage, this is also important to feel the reaction of your factory."

Martin wants encore

Martin, the surprise winner at the previous round, hopes to carry on the momentum forward.

"Well it's difficult to believe it. All your life fighting and training to win this race and then you do it. Yeah, it's difficult to believe but yeah, I feel great. The good thing is now we've another race so now we need to focus, so you don't have too much time to enjoy it, and maybe this is a good point."