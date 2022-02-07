MotoGP Test: Bastianini sets fastest-ever lap at Sepang

Bagnaia moves up
Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) made a big move up the timesheets into sixth on Sunday, 0.134 off Bastianini, with Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) in ninth.
Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) was P14. On rookie watch, Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) came out on top once again, despite a crash. Just over half a second off the fastest ever lap of the track is a feat in itself, and the number 72 ended the test in P16.
Rins shines for Suzuki
Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was the fastest Suzuki once again, slotting into fourth and less than a tenth and a half off the top.
2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship winner Joan Mir was P12, still within four tenths of Bastianini as the timesheets were split more often by hundredths and thousandths. Mir also crashed, though the rider was okay.
Vinales impresses
After taking a fantastic 1-2 on the opening day, Aprilia Racing ended the Sepang Test in P2 and P5 thanks to the efforts of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.
The new 2022 bike - with updates across the board - has been very well received by both riders. Espargaro has praised the turning and corner speed improvements, although the Spaniard does remain undecided on which chassis is best.
Honda challenge
Work on the completely new RC213V continued on Day 2 for the Honda quartet of Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda team-mate Pol Espargaro, Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu), with the number 93 ending the Test as the quickest Honda.
Yamaha's engine has been a talking point for a few seasons now and after winning the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) wanted more top speed. There has been a small step, but both Quartararo and Team Manager Maio Meregalli explained they expected a bigger improvement.