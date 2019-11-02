Indonesian rider Afridza Munandar dies during MotoGP support race at Sepang

The 20-year-old had been a revelation in the ATC 2019 season, winning two races, finishing second in as many races and taking two third-place finishes in a season that had seen him poised to fight for the ATC Championship this weekend.

According to MotoGP.com website, the incident happened during the Race 1 of ATC, at Turn 10 on Lap 1, when Munandar collided with Japanese rider Shinji Ogu. The race was red flagged immediately thereafter.

Both the riders first received medical attention by the side of the track before Munandar was transferred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital by helicopter.

Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and those at the hospital, the youngster sadly succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

We are deeply saddened to announce that @AsiaTalentCup rider, Afridza Munandar, has passed away after being involved in an incident during ATC Race 1 in Sepang



We extend our deepest sympathies to Afridza’s family and friendshttps://t.co/mwiue3DuZE pic.twitter.com/SpF8KZQw4z — MotoGP™ 🇲🇾 (@MotoGP) November 2, 2019

The sport's global governing body -- FIM--, MotoGP commercial rights holder -- Dorna Sports -- and ATC expressed their grief at the unexpected demise of of Munandar.

In a joint statement they said, "The FIM, Dorna Sports and all those in the ATC pass on our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Munandar."

Race 1 of the 2019 ATC finale at Sepang had started after MotoGP qualifying. Munandar was just 27 points behind Japan's Championship leader Takuma Matsuyama ahead of the weekend's final two races as fate proved cruel to him.