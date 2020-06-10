Coronavirus: NASCAR to allow fans at two races this month

These will be the first professional sports events to allow entry to spectators in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic halted the sports world in mid-March.

For Sunday’s Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida military service members to view the race from the grandstands.

The following weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, 5,000 fans will be allowed in the grandstand for the Cup race on June 21, while a limited number of spots for motorhomes and campers will be available outside the track.

Spectators at both races will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, and must stay at least six feet apart from one another.

"We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events," said Daryl Wolfe, the NASCAR executive vice-president.

"We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events."

NASCAR was the first American sports championship to return from the coronavirus pandemic on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

NASCAR has added midweek races to its schedule in an effort to run a full 36-race season, and the seventh race in the sport's return will take place on Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.