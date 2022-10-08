National Car Racing Championship 2022: Sai Sanjay tops MRF F2000 race; Wins for Diljith Shaji, Justin Singh

As per information received via a media release, in the day's last race, 20-year old Justin Singh from Gurugram, claimed the honours in the MRF Saloons (Toyota Eitos) category with a lights-to-flag win ahead of Pune's Diana Pundole and Angad Matharoo (Chandigarh).

The 19-year-old Sai, started from P2 on the grid and after a good start, moved into the lead.

National Car Racing Championship 2022: MRF Formula 2000 is back after a two-season gap

He then defended his position with aplomb despite coming under pressure from Agra's Shahan Ali Mohsin for much of the 10-lap race for a deserving win.

Shahan Ali, last year's MRF F1600 champion, had to be content with second place after starting from P4, while Yash Aradhya came in third, holding off pole-sitter and fellow-Bengalurean Rishon Rajeev.

Forging his way Earlier, 29-year old Diljith led a 1-2 finish for DTS Racing with Viswas Vijayaraj from Nellore for company while Bengaluru's Arjun Nair (Momentum Motorsports) was third. The eight-lapper, after much jostling in the early stages, settled down with Diljith forging his way to the front followed by Viswas. The pair pulled away from the pack to finish in that order, well ahead of Arjun who did well to make four spots after starting from P7. Seasoned pro Coimbatore ace Arjun Balu, 47, the defending champion from Race Concepts (Bengaluru), set the pace in the premier Indian Touring Cars category, by qualifying for pole position with a hot lap of 1min, 50sec. He was well ahead of 2017 winner, Arjun Narendran (01:52.560), also from Coimbatore, and who is returning to full-time racing after a five-year break. The two Volkswagen Virtus cars, making their debut in the championship, and driven by Jeet Jhabakh (Hyderabad) and Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) were fourth and fifth, respectively, some 2.9sec off Balu's pace. Prolonged break Chennai veteran Gurunath Meyyappan (Race Concepts), staging a return to racing after a prolonged break, took pole position in the Indian Junior Touring Cars category as did another local racer, Ritesh Rai (Performance Racing) in the Super Stock class. The FMSCI-sanctioned event is returning after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic enforced break. Results MRF F2000: (Race-1, 10 laps) 1. Sai Sanjay T (Salem) (15min, 47.25sec) 2. Shahan Ali Mohsin (Agra) (15:47.85) 3. Yash Aradhya S (Bengaluru) (15:51.72). Formula LGB 1300: (Race-1, 8 laps) 1. Diljith Shaji (Thrissur, DTS Racing) (14:59.13) 2. Viswas Vijayaraj (Nellore, DTS Racing) (15:03.58) 3. Arjun S Nair (Bengaluru, Momentum Motorsports) (15:12.92). MRF Saloons: (Toyota Etios - Race 1, 8 laps) 1. Justin Singh (Gurugram) (16:32.06) 2. Diana Pundole (Pune) (16:34.81) 3. Angad Matharoo (Chandigarh) (16:41.33).