National Car Racing Championship 2022: Sai Sanjay tops MRF F2000 race; Wins for Diljith Shaji, Justin Singh

Forging his way
Earlier, 29-year old Diljith led a 1-2 finish for DTS Racing with Viswas Vijayaraj from Nellore for company while Bengaluru's Arjun Nair (Momentum Motorsports) was third. The eight-lapper, after much jostling in the early stages, settled down with Diljith forging his way to the front followed by Viswas.
The pair pulled away from the pack to finish in that order, well ahead of Arjun who did well to make four spots after starting from P7.
Seasoned pro
Coimbatore ace Arjun Balu, 47, the defending champion from Race Concepts (Bengaluru), set the pace in the premier Indian Touring Cars category, by qualifying for pole position with a hot lap of 1min, 50sec. He was well ahead of 2017 winner, Arjun Narendran (01:52.560), also from Coimbatore, and who is returning to full-time racing after a five-year break.
The two Volkswagen Virtus cars, making their debut in the championship, and driven by Jeet Jhabakh (Hyderabad) and Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) were fourth and fifth, respectively, some 2.9sec off Balu's pace.
Prolonged break
Chennai veteran Gurunath Meyyappan (Race Concepts), staging a return to racing after a prolonged break, took pole position in the Indian Junior Touring Cars category as did another local racer, Ritesh Rai (Performance Racing) in the Super Stock class.
The FMSCI-sanctioned event is returning after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic enforced break.
Results
MRF F2000:
(Race-1, 10 laps)
1. Sai Sanjay T (Salem) (15min, 47.25sec)
2. Shahan Ali Mohsin (Agra) (15:47.85)
3. Yash Aradhya S (Bengaluru) (15:51.72).
Formula LGB 1300:
(Race-1, 8 laps)
1. Diljith Shaji (Thrissur, DTS Racing) (14:59.13)
2. Viswas Vijayaraj (Nellore, DTS Racing) (15:03.58)
3. Arjun S Nair (Bengaluru, Momentum Motorsports) (15:12.92).
MRF Saloons:
(Toyota Etios - Race 1, 8 laps)
1. Justin Singh (Gurugram) (16:32.06)
2. Diana Pundole (Pune) (16:34.81)
3. Angad Matharoo (Chandigarh) (16:41.33).