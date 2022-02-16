National Polo Cup: Sandeep Kumar clinches inaugural title

The Chennai-based racer displayed controlled aggression and was content with his fourth and fifth-place finish in the final two races of the Volkswagen one-make championship held at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Irungattukottai.

As per a Media Release received, after starting way back in the top-12 reverse grid, the 29-year-old finished fourth in the penultimate race. He took advantage of the incidents in lap 2 and 3, and moved forward gaining five places in a race that was red-flagged.

National Polo Cup: Sandeep Kumar keen to clinch inaugural title

Making a restart and overtaking one more Polo, Sandeep garnered enough points from the fourth-place finish to seal the championship.

Later, he managed to bring the Polo home in fifth for a creditable championship victory, his second national title.

"I am so relieved. It is a very happy moment for me and I thank all the Volkswagen family and all my team who put in many hours of dedicated hardwork to give me a wonderful machine. The powerful car built by Volkswagen Motorsports India is a pleasure to drive and I enjoyed every bit this season," said Sandeep, a corporate lawyer by profession.

A former Volkswagen Polo R Pro Cup champion, who raced in Scirocco R Cup for two years in Germany, Sandeep is also the winner of Formula LGB4 National Championship-2020.

After that fruitful racing experience with the elite in Europe, the steady racer returned to India and entered formula racing, taking part in multiple National championships including Formula and saloon cars with many podium finishes and wins and went on to win the Formula LGB4 National Championship-2020 before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic slowed down sporting activity.

This year he was back in the Volkswagen Polo Cup and was firmly focused on winning the Championship which he did with ease.