Over to Aragon with Marquez in the driving seat

Bengaluru, September 19: After the last-lap thriller in the San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit, the FIM MotoGP World Championship heads for the unique backdrop of MotorLand Aragon for round 14 of the 19-leg series.

The technically challenging track is an oasis of speed nestled in the stunning scenery of the area, an outpost of racing excellence in a region where competition has serious history - and more of it is made year on year.

This season, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) arrives with an aptly numbered 93-point lead, but the last three races have more than shown that the reigning champion does not always get his own way. So how will it play out on home turf?

Maquez' speed at the circuit is something to seriously respect. The number 93 has won four times in the premier class at MotorLand, including the last three in a row, and has four pole positions to undoubtedly make him the man to beat at the track.

Misano is unique and MotorLand the same - in a completely different way. Can Marquez extend his lead in the final race before the flyaways? Or will the likes of Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins fight back?

The outpost of speed fires up for MotoGP on Friday (September 20), with the premier class race at the slightly earlier time 1pm local time (4.30pm IST) on Sunday (September 22).

Fishing day After the Misano thriller, Marquez looked to be in a relaxed mood as he tweeted pictures of him going for fishing as well as one with his brother and grandfather The question is can the Repsol Honda do it again at his happy hunting ground to extend his lead even further? If he can, there is a chance he will tee himself up with a chance to win the title in Thailand. Vinales in form It is never an easy ask though - even when the track has a corner named after you. Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) seems a good bet as someone who will be aiming to derail Marquez' assault on Aragon, and coming from two podiums in a row he is on good form. The Spaniard never won at MotorLand in the premier class, but there is no time like the present to start creating some momentum. Quartararo in focus All eyes will once again be on Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) though. The rookie had a stunning race in Misano, taking the reigning champion to the wire and putting up a fight on the last lap. In the end it was another podium and not a maiden win, but it is the closest the fast Frenchman has come to the top step so far - and in some serious style. Can he do it again this weekend? Rins eyes comeback Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), meanwhile, is looking for a comeback. The number 42 hails from mere kilometers away from MotorLand to make it a true home venue for the Suzuki rider. After defeating Marquez with his stunning move at Silverstone, Rins faltered at Misano and crashed out - so motivation will be higher than ever.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)