Over to Aragon with Marquez in the driving seat

Fishing day
After the Misano thriller, Marquez looked to be in a relaxed mood as he tweeted pictures of him going for fishing as well as one with his brother and grandfather
The question is can the Repsol Honda do it again at his happy hunting ground to extend his lead even further? If he can, there is a chance he will tee himself up with a chance to win the title in Thailand.
Vinales in form
It is never an easy ask though - even when the track has a corner named after you. Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) seems a good bet as someone who will be aiming to derail Marquez' assault on Aragon, and coming from two podiums in a row he is on good form.
The Spaniard never won at MotorLand in the premier class, but there is no time like the present to start creating some momentum.
Quartararo in focus
All eyes will once again be on Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) though. The rookie had a stunning race in Misano, taking the reigning champion to the wire and putting up a fight on the last lap.
In the end it was another podium and not a maiden win, but it is the closest the fast Frenchman has come to the top step so far - and in some serious style. Can he do it again this weekend?
Rins eyes comeback
Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), meanwhile, is looking for a comeback. The number 42 hails from mere kilometers away from MotorLand to make it a true home venue for the Suzuki rider.
After defeating Marquez with his stunning move at Silverstone, Rins faltered at Misano and crashed out - so motivation will be higher than ever.