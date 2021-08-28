English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pol on pole! Espargaro earns dramatic British GP pole

By
Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro earned a dream debut pole. Image: Repsol Honda Media

Bengaluru, August 28: In a highly dramatic end to MotoGP qualifying session at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone circuit, Pol Espargaro earned a dream debut pole position for the Repsol Honda Team.

The Spaniard's 1.58.889 was enough to beat Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) by 0.022sec as 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) took P3, with Jorge Martin's (Pramac Racing) eventual cancelled lap causing plenty of confusion at the chequered flag.

A full house at Silverstone awaits the MotoGP riders on Sunday (August 29) as the premier class go racing at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST)).

British GP: Quartararo bounces back after crash to dominate Day 1 at SilverstoneBritish GP: Quartararo bounces back after crash to dominate Day 1 at Silverstone

Martin will start from a very solid P4 ahead of Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), the six-time MotoGP world champion left it late to set a time after exceeding track limits earlier in the session, as Honda look strong at Silverstone.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) makes it an all-Spanish Row 2 and just 0.3secec covers the top six.

Jack Miller was not able to improve after going P4 and the free practice pacesetter has to settle for P7, just ahead of Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT).

The Doctor will launch from P8 in his final British GP, impressive stuff so far from the nine-time world champion who edges Zarco by less than a tenth.

It's P9 for the Frenchman ahead of Team Suzuki Ecstar duo of Alex Rins and reigning world champion Joan Mir, work to do for the latter in his pursuit of Quartararo in the title race.

TOP 10 QUALIFIERS

1. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) - 1:58.889
2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.022
3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.036
4. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 0.185
5. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.197
6. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.384
7. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.479
8. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.642
9. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.690
10. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.750

Comments

MORE POL ESPARGARO NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 20:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments