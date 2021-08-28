Pol on pole! Espargaro earns dramatic British GP pole

The Spaniard's 1.58.889 was enough to beat Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) by 0.022sec as 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) took P3, with Jorge Martin's (Pramac Racing) eventual cancelled lap causing plenty of confusion at the chequered flag.

A full house at Silverstone awaits the MotoGP riders on Sunday (August 29) as the premier class go racing at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST)).

Martin will start from a very solid P4 ahead of Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), the six-time MotoGP world champion left it late to set a time after exceeding track limits earlier in the session, as Honda look strong at Silverstone.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) makes it an all-Spanish Row 2 and just 0.3secec covers the top six.

Jack Miller was not able to improve after going P4 and the free practice pacesetter has to settle for P7, just ahead of Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT).

The Doctor will launch from P8 in his final British GP, impressive stuff so far from the nine-time world champion who edges Zarco by less than a tenth.

It's P9 for the Frenchman ahead of Team Suzuki Ecstar duo of Alex Rins and reigning world champion Joan Mir, work to do for the latter in his pursuit of Quartararo in the title race.

TOP 10 QUALIFIERS

1. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) - 1:58.889

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.022

3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.036

4. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 0.185

5. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.197

6. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.384

7. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.479

8. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.642

9. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.690

10. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.750