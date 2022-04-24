Portuguese GP: Quartararo claims first win of the season, Marquez sixth

On a day to remember for France, he was joined on the podium by pole-sitter Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) in second, whilst Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro benefitted from late drama involving Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) to clinch the last spot on the podium.

Quartararo, whose previous race win was at the British Grand Prix in August 2021, is now tied at the top of the 2022 FIM MotoGP Championship with Team Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins, who put in the ride of the day by recovering from 23rd on the grid to finish fourth.

Fourth across the line was arguably the man of the day -- Rins. A quite incredible performance from the factory Suzuki man saw him come through 23rd and, in doing so, lifted himself to equal points with Quartararo in the Championship chase.

Another strong comeback rider came courtesy of the home hero Miguel Oliveira. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing man clinched a top five to bounce back from two crashes on home soil in 2021.

For the first time in MotoGP we were treated to a Marquez vs Marquez battle on the final lap of the race.

LCR Castrol Honda's Alex Marquez was holding off elder brother Marc quite brilliantly as the laps ticked by, before then, on the last lap, the Repsol Honda man squeezed his way through to take sixth place by only 0.020 ahead of Alex.

Half a second back, Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia was gritting his teeth to salvage eighth place thanks to a last lap move on Repsol Honda's Pol Espargaro. Aprilia's Maverick Vinales took the final place inside the top ten.

So in the end, Quartararo eased past Mir early in Sunday's race in Portimao, though, and never looked back as he cruised to the win, while all the drama happened behind him.

Previous championship leader Enea Bastianini crashed out on lap 10, appearing to clip the seam of the curb at turn eight before sliding off the track while in 10th place.

Mir was left fighting for second place and was eventually overtaken by a determined Zarco, but things were to get worse for the Spaniard as Jack Miller, while attempting to pass on the inside, slid his bike and took both of them out of the race at the start of lap 16.

The MotoGP caravan now moves to Jerez for the Spanish GP on May 1.

RESULTS (Top 10)

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

2. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 5.409

3. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 6.068

4. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 9.633

5. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 13.573

6. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 16.163

7. Alex Marquez (LCR Castrol Honda) + 16.183

8. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 16.511

9. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 16.769

10. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) + 18.063

STANDINGS

RIDERS

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) 69

2. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 69

3. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 66

4. Enea Bastianini (Gresini) 61

5. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) 51

TEAMS

1. Suzuki Ecstar 115

2. Aprilia Racing 91

3. Monster Energy Yamaha 86

4. Red Bull KTM 81

5. Pramac Racing 79

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)