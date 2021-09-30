Qatar F1: All you need to know about Losail circuit

The
Losail
International
Circuit
in
the
outskirts
of
the
city
will
stage
a
first
Grand
Prix,
as
a
replacement
for
the
cancelled
round
in
Australia.
It
will
be
the
20th
race
of
2021
FIA
F1
World
Championship,
with
only
the
Saudi
Arabian
GP
on
December
5
and
the
Abu
Dhabi
GP
on
December
12
to
come
after
the
event
in
Qatar,
completing
a
Middle
East
swing.
Inaugural
Qatar
Grand
Prix
added
to
2021
F1
calendar,
10-year
deal
signed
from
2023
An
F1
race
will
be
another
feather
in
the
cap
in
the
rich
sports
history
of
the
country
which
is
all
set
to
host
the
the
ultimate
showpiece
--
the
FIFA
World
Cup
next
year.
The
Losail
circuit
is
the
nerve-centre
of
motorsports
in
Qatar
with
a
round
of
MotoGP
being
held
there
since
2004.
This
year
owing
to
the
logistical
challenges
forced
by
the
coronavirus
(COVID-19)
pandemic,
the
desert
venue
hosted
back-to-back
MotoGP
races.
Qatar
to
make
F1
debut
in
November?
It
was
under
former
Qatar
Motor
and
Motorcycle
Federation
(QMMF)
President
Nasser
bin
Khalifa
Al
Attiyah,
who
had
been
one
of
the
vice
presidents
of
both
FIM
and
FIA
from
the
region,
that
the
country
aggressively
started
pursuing
its
campaign
to
bring
an
F1
race
to
Qatar.
And
come
November
the
QMMF
and
the
country
will
realise
its
dream.
The
QMMF
has
also
inked
a
10-year
deal
with
FIA
for
a
race
to
be
staged
in
Losail
from
2023.
Abdulrahman
Al
Mannai
who
currently
heads
the
QMMF,
summed
up
his
feelings
quite
aptly.
"This
is
a
very
special
day
for
Qatar
motorsport
and
our
nation's
ambitions
as
a
host
of
major
sporting
events.
"I'm
very
proud
that
we've
been
able
to
support
F1
by
stepping
in
and
hosting
a
race
in
our
country
in
such
a
short
time
frame,
while
also
securing
a
ground-breaking
long-term
deal
with
F1.
"This
exciting
agreement
means
that
Qatar
will
be
the
home
of
both
F1
and
MotoGP
for
the
next
decade,
which're
the
pinnacle
events
in
global
motorsport.
"We've
a
proud
motorsport
history
and
this
is
the
next
chapter
for
us.
Qatar
will
be
a
great
destination
for
F1,
and
we
look
forward
to
welcoming
all
the
drivers,
teams,
media
and
fans
very
soon.
As
all
eyes
turn
on
Qatar
here
are
a
few
facts
about
the
Losail
circuit,
which
is
all
set
to
hogg
the
limelight
in
the
coming
days.
Circuit
features
The
16-turn
track
has
been
operational
since
2004
and
the
total
length
of
the
circuit
is
5.3kms.
The
main
straight
is
a
decent
length
at
just
over
a
kilometre
and
will
provide
the
location
of
the
circuit's
one
DRS
zone.
That
means
the
Turn
1
right-hander
will
be
the
best
opportunity
to
overtake.
Pre-requisites
The
Losail
International
Circuit
holds
an
FIA
Grade
1
licence
required
to
stage
F1
events.
The
venue
has
been
used
for
pre-season
testing
by
some
F1
teams,
including
Williams
F1
Team,
who
had
set
up
a
development
centre
there
years
ago.
Previous
events
The
circuit
has
been
hosting
a
round
of
the
FIM
MotoGP
World
Championship
since
2004.
Since
2008,
the
Qatar
MotoGP
is
the
only
night
race
of
the
FIM
calendar.
The
circuit
has
also
hosted
World
Superbike
Championship,
World
Touring
Car
Championship
rounds
and
Asian
Road
Racing
Championships.
It
has
not
hosted
a
high-profile
single-seater
event
since
2009
when
GP2
Asia
was
held
in
the
circuit.
Floodlit
facilities
The
circuit
started
functioning
in
2004
with
a
round
of
MotoGP.
Floodlights
were
installed
later
with
the
helping
hand
of
American
firm
Musco
lighting
and
from
2008
the
MotoGP
is
held
under
lights,
the
only
one
in
the
FIM
calendar.
Currently,
the
circuit
has
around
3,600
bulbs
across
1,000
structures
dotted
around
the
circuit
to
illuminate
the
5.3kms
track.
