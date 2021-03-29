Qatar GP analysis: How Vinales stunned the desert

Yamaha's strength

Under the Losail lights Vinales shot from fifth with 15 laps to go to first with seven rounds of the track remaining, nipping ahead of Bagnaia, who started on pole.

Vinales and Yamaha's strengths in the middle of the corners were clear to see.

Bagnaia impresses

The start of the race was something to behold.

Bagnaia, Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Zarco and Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) from 14th on the grid all propelled themselves to the front as Ducati's holeshot device worked absolute wonders.

Zarco's pace

Zarco drafted Bagnaia and took P2 into Turn 1, with Mir passing Miller to grab 5th - the two Suzukis, once again, showing awesome pace.

Zarco and Bagnaia ensured Ducati have something to shout about on a favoured stomping ground, with Mir proving exactly why he and Suzuki are reigning champions - a classy ride.

Great start

An utterly magnificent way to kick things off in 2021. Vinales was an unstoppable force in the desert for a second time, the best race win of his life? You would have to say so.

Round 1 is now in the history books, and Round 2 right at Losail is just around the corner.