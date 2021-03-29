English
Qatar GP analysis: How Vinales stunned the desert

By
Maverick Vinales
An unreal opening race of 2021 saw Maverick Vinales come out on top.

Bengaluru, March 29: The opening race of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship -- the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar -- at the Losail International Circuit was a cracker as Monster Energy Yamaha's Maverick Vinales unleashed a stunning ride to claim victory.

The number 12 climbed his way through the pack to eventually beat second place Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) by just over a second, with the Frenchman and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) then pipping reigning world champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) on the run to the line to complete the podium on the opening night.

Yamaha's strength

Yamaha's strength

Under the Losail lights Vinales shot from fifth with 15 laps to go to first with seven rounds of the track remaining, nipping ahead of Bagnaia, who started on pole.

Vinales and Yamaha's strengths in the middle of the corners were clear to see.

Bagnaia impresses

Bagnaia impresses

The start of the race was something to behold.

Bagnaia, Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Zarco and Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) from 14th on the grid all propelled themselves to the front as Ducati's holeshot device worked absolute wonders.

Zarco's pace

Zarco's pace

Zarco drafted Bagnaia and took P2 into Turn 1, with Mir passing Miller to grab 5th - the two Suzukis, once again, showing awesome pace.

Zarco and Bagnaia ensured Ducati have something to shout about on a favoured stomping ground, with Mir proving exactly why he and Suzuki are reigning champions - a classy ride.

Great start

Great start

An utterly magnificent way to kick things off in 2021. Vinales was an unstoppable force in the desert for a second time, the best race win of his life? You would have to say so.

Round 1 is now in the history books, and Round 2 right at Losail is just around the corner.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Monday, March 29, 2021, 10:37 [IST]
