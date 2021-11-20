Qatar GP: Lewis Hamilton grabs stunning pole

Mercedes' reigning world champion had the momentum heading into Q3, having been fastest in each of the previous two segments, and put himself in supreme shape after the first runs with a clinical lap.

Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes, with Red Bull's setback of Verstappen being unable to get ahead of Hamilton on the grid exacerbated by Sergio Perez failing to make it out of Q2.

Bottas slotted into third, ahead of Pierre Gasly, who had the shine taken off his stunning performance when he ran well wide at the penultimate corner. That dragged him onto a kerb, which shattered his front wing and led to a puncture.

That forced some drivers to back out of their final results, though Fernando Alonso's first effort was still good enough for a very impressive fifth in what is his second top-five start in the last five races.

Hamilton continues late title push in Qatar after Brazil brilliance

Lando Norris put McLaren sixth, to give them the edge in the tight fight with Ferrari for P3 in the constructors' FIA F1 World Championship, but Carlos Sainz was only a place behind for the Scuderia, as he outqualified his team mate Charles Leclerc for the third successive race.

Yuki Tsunoda continued his great weekend in the outskirts of Doha with eighth, putting both AlphaTauris in the top 10 for the fourth time in five races.

The top 3 is locked in! 🔒



It's @LewisHamilton who takes pole position in the first ever Qatar Grand Prix! #QatarGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/inXq3kOtrv — QMMF (@QMMF_official) November 20, 2021

Esteban Ocon made Q3 for the first time since Russia and will start ninth with Sebastian Vettel closing out the top 10, following his first Q3 in eight races.

Since 2010, the pole-sitter at new circuits has always gone on to win the FIA F1 World Championship. Hamilton starts in that slot. Can he put a dent in the 14-point deficit to Verstappen?

Or will Verstappen get ahead into Turn 1? Sunday's (November 21) race begins at 5pm local time (7.30pm IST).

Indian audience can catch all the action live on Star Sports Select 2 channel. Buck up guys!

THE LOSAIL GRID

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.455s

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +0.651s

4. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) +0.813s

5. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) +0.843s

6. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.904s

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +1.013s

8. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) +1.054s

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +1.201s

10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +1.958s