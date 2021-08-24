Qatar to make F1 debut in November?

The 5.3 km floodlit-Losail circuit has been hosting a round of FIM MotoGP World Championship since 2004 and this year owing to the logistical challenges forced by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the desert venue hosted back-to-back MotoGP races.

Just like MotoGP, F1 too has been forced to tweak its calendar many times this season due to the travel restrictions in place following the surge of COVID-19 pandemic in certain countries.

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus

The Japanese Grand Prix became the latest casualty as it joined Canada, Singapore and Australia as events that have been formally cancelled.

F1 officials have been working to find a replacement for the Australian Grand Prix that was originally scheduled for November 21, with the slot remaining To be Announced on the FIA F1 World Championship calendar.

Qatar is looking increasingly likely to join this year's #F1 calendar in November as a replacement for the cancelled Australian GP.



And as per a report in motorsport.com, plans are now advancing for Qatar to fill the gap and host its first F1 Grand Prix in November.

The Losail International Circuit holds an FIA Grade 1 licence required to stage F1 events, and the venue has been used for pre-season testing by some F1 teams, including Williams F1 Team, who had set up a development centre there years ago.

Could Losail International Circuit in Qatar join the 2021 #F1 calendar in November as a replacement for the cancelled Australian Grand Prix? 👀https://t.co/0fBqT89CrN — Autosport (@autosport) August 23, 2021

The Losail International Circuit has also hosted World Superbike Championsgip and World Touring Car Championship rounds, but has not hosted a high-profile single-seater event since 2009 when GP2 Asia was held in the circuit, which is in the outskirts of the city.

There were also reports that country, which is set to host the biggest football showpiece on earth -- the FIFA World Cup -- has plans to build a street-circuit in the mould of Singapore and neighboring Abu Dhabi.

If Qatar is indeed added to 2021 F1 calendar, it will be the third Grand Prix to be held in Middle East after Saudi Arabia (December 5) and the season-ending Abu Dhabi (December 12).

That will follow the likes of the European Tour golf's annual flagship event -- Qatar Masters -- which during pre COVID-19 times -- used to be sandwiched between the Abu Dhabi and Dubal legs of the so called "Desert Swing".

Also, if the Middle East country does get a chance to host an F1 race, it will be another feather in the cap for the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), which has been yearning for years to have a FIA Grand Prix in the country.

It was under former QMMF President Nasser bin Khalifa Al Attiyah, who had been one of the vice presidents of both FIM and FIA from the region, that the country had started its campaign to bring an F1 race to Qatar.

Currently Abdulrahman Al Mannai is heading the QMMF, which is based out in the Losail circuit.

The QMMF already has a contract in place with the Dorna Sports -- the commercial rights holder of MotoGP -- to host the FIM season opener till 2031 and hosting an F1 Grand Prix, which is supposed to be one of the most glamorous races in motorspors calendar, will give a further facelift to the tiny Middle East country's position as sports destination in the global sports map.