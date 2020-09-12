Quartararo leads a Yamaha armada at Misano

Vinales starts well

The first premier class session of the day most definitely belonged to one man -- Vinales. The Spaniard set a blistering 1:32.198 to head the timesheets by over half a second in the morning, beating his own 2019 pole position time and going over a second quicker than FP1 last year.

Quartararo was the rear gunner for Top Gun in second, ahead of an impressive session for Aprilia in third.

Tables turned

The tables were turned in the afternoon as Quartararo took over at the top, getting the better of team-mate Morbidelli by 0.178 in a Petronas Yamaha SRT 1-2.

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was third, ahead of a stunning session for rookie Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) in P4. Local legend Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) completed the top five in FP2, just ahead of Vinales.

Binder tumbles

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Brad Binder took a tumble at Turn 6, but the South African went to the top of the timesheets not long after as the riders pushed for that one-lap time attack in the final few minutes.

Morbidelli, who was 12th in FP1, was next to take over at the top, before team-mate Quartararo snatched it back to have the final say on Friday's fastest.

Grid positions

It's game on for Saturday at Misano, and qualifying starts at 2.10pm local time (5.40pm IST) to decide the grid positions for another stunning Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

Don't miss it! It is going to be an epic as the MotoGP riders get ready to attack Misano once more.