Rea dominates practice sessions in Qatar WSBK

Bengaluru/Doha, November 3: World champion Jonathan Rea topped the time sheets in the combined free practice sessions of the final round of World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in Qatar.

With a lap of 1'57.666 at the floodlit Losail International Circuit, the Kawasaki rider sat at the top at the top of the timesheets.

The Northern Irishman's best time on Thursday (November 2) came in the earlier of the opening two practice sessions as he sped around the 5.3km track on his Kawasaki ZX-10RR and finished FP1 a 0.689s margin ahead of his closest rival and team-mate Tom Sykes.

Rea was unable to improve in FP2 and Alex Lowes of Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team closed the gap at the top of the combined timesheets to 0.259s.

Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati) was fourth quickest

"I'm pretty happy overall with how things went. We're sticking to the plan, working on the setup with a focus on tyre options, which we took to race distance. We managed to be pretty consistent, which is the most important thing ahead of the races," said Davies who is engaged in a close battle with Sykes for the runner-up slot. Both the riders have 363 points each.

Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) rounded off the top-five.

On Friday (November 3), the riders will be back on track for FP3 at 4.20pm local time (GMT +3).

The Race 1 is scheduled for 9pm local time.