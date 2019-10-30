Repsol Honda Team eye MotoGP Team Championship

Bengaluru, October 30: The FIM MotoGP World Championship's end of the season is fast approaching with the flyaways draw coming to a close, but the triple crown is still up for the grabs and Repsol Honda is eyeing it as the caravan moves to Malaysia on Sunday (November 3).

First hosting a Grand Prix in 1999, the Sepang International Circuit has been a constant fixture on the FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar for both racing and testing.

The 5.5km long Malaysian circuit is a physically demanding challenge no matter the conditions, air temperature rarely dropping below 30ºC even when the tropical storms hit.

Just a single point separates the Ducati Team (409) from the Repsol Honda Team (408) in the Team Championship as Honda look to complete the prestigious Triple Crown. With both the Riders and a record 25th Constructors Championships achieved, the Team Championship is final objective to achieve in 2019.

Practice for the premier class begins on Friday (November 1) with the 20-lap Malaysian Grand Prix scheduled for 3pm local time (12.30pm IST) on Sunday (November 3).

Marquez in form Hunting a sixth straight Grand Prix victory in 2019 and his third at Sepang, Marc Marquez arrives in Malaysia in perfect form as he continues to dominate the premier class. Currently on 375 FIM MotoGP World Championship points, the Malaysian GP present the reigning world champion with his first opportunity to pass Jorge Lorenzo's record of 383 points scored in a single season. As in Australia, Marquez is aware he will face a strong challenge from Yamaha and Ducati. Working well "We enjoyed a great victory in Australia as me, the Repsol Honda Team and the bike are working very well together. Now we arrive at the last race of the triple, but it's not time to stop and relax," said Marquez. "Sepang is another track where I think Yamaha will be fast, as will Ducati, but the target is of course to try and fight for victory again. We'll see how the weekend goes and adapt as we need to," the Spaniard added. Better fortunes Lorenzo arrives in Malaysia hoping for better fortunes after a trying weekend in Phillip Island. Struggling in the cooler conditions, Sepang's heat should offer Lorenzo a chance to continue improving his feeling on the Honda RC213V. The five-time world champion has finished on the premier class podium seven times in Malaysia. Good success "Sepang is a track where I have had good success in the past. Earlier this year I was not able to test in Sepang because of my training injury, but my team were there testing so already we have some ideas of what to do with the bike," Lorenzo said. "Compared to Australia, the circuit in Malaysia should suit me more and I think we'll be able to get back to where we were in Motegi. We'll see how the weekend progresses there," the Spaniard added.

(By a special arrangement with Repsol Honda Media)