Repsol Honda Team eye MotoGP Team Championship

Marquez in form
Hunting a sixth straight Grand Prix victory in 2019 and his third at Sepang, Marc Marquez arrives in Malaysia in perfect form as he continues to dominate the premier class.
Currently on 375 FIM MotoGP World Championship points, the Malaysian GP present the reigning world champion with his first opportunity to pass Jorge Lorenzo's record of 383 points scored in a single season. As in Australia, Marquez is aware he will face a strong challenge from Yamaha and Ducati.
Working well
"We enjoyed a great victory in Australia as me, the Repsol Honda Team and the bike are working very well together. Now we arrive at the last race of the triple, but it's not time to stop and relax," said Marquez.
"Sepang is another track where I think Yamaha will be fast, as will Ducati, but the target is of course to try and fight for victory again. We'll see how the weekend goes and adapt as we need to," the Spaniard added.
Better fortunes
Lorenzo arrives in Malaysia hoping for better fortunes after a trying weekend in Phillip Island.
Struggling in the cooler conditions, Sepang's heat should offer Lorenzo a chance to continue improving his feeling on the Honda RC213V. The five-time world champion has finished on the premier class podium seven times in Malaysia.
Good success
"Sepang is a track where I have had good success in the past. Earlier this year I was not able to test in Sepang because of my training injury, but my team were there testing so already we have some ideas of what to do with the bike," Lorenzo said.
"Compared to Australia, the circuit in Malaysia should suit me more and I think we'll be able to get back to where we were in Motegi. We'll see how the weekend progresses there," the Spaniard added.