Rossi admits he is not back to full fitness

Bengaluru, October 9: As he hopes to keep his slim MotoGP title hopes alive with a good show at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi on Sunday (October 15), Valentino Rossi admitted that he is yet to gain 100 per cent fitness and that the pain in his leg still bothers him.

It may be recalled that the MotoGP legend had suffered a double fracture in his leg after an accident while riding an off-road enduro bike on August 31 and underwent a surgery later.

The 38-year-old missed his home Misano Grand Prix on September 10, but was back for the Aragon race two weeks later where he started third on the grid and finished a fighting fifth, a place behind his Yamaya mate Maverick Vinales.

With just days to go for the Motegi GP, Rossi was candid while admitting the pain on his leg.

"Very very happy to back at the MotoRanch!still some pain at the leg but already great fun," the Italian great posted on his Instagram account.

With just four races to, the Movistar Yamaha rider faces a gargantuan task as he is currently perched fifth in the FIM Championship standings with 168 points.Defending champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda is the runaway leader with 224 points.