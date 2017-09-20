Rossi to take a call on Aragon MotoGP after medical tests

Bengaluru, September 20: MotoGP great Valentino Rossi will take a final call soon on whether to compete or not at Sunday's (September 24) Aragon Grand Prix.

Having ridden his first laps around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Monday, the Italian legend completed a second test on Tuesday aboard his YZF-R1M bike.

Rossi may compete in Aragon MotoGP

During the two-hour private riding session the nine-time world champion was able to complete 20 laps in total. He wrapped up this second day of testing with an improved feeling and a more positive impression compared to the first day.

It is reliably learnt that Rossi will undergo a medical examination later in the day (September 20) to assess his physical condition and then decide on his participation at Aragon.

The Yamaha team announced that a further update will be given after the Italian's check-up.

Eventhough Yamaha did not have any second rider for the Misano MotoGP, they have lined up its World Superbike rider Michael van der Mark of the Netherlands as Rossi's stand-in for Aragon Grand Prix if he is not able to compete.

Rossi is currently perched fourth overall in MotoGP standings, 42 points adrift of Honda's Marc Marquez and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who are tied at the top of the championship.