Sainz doesn't regret Ferrari move: Ask me 100 times, I will always say yes

Sainz will replace Sebastian Vettel at the Italian outfit at the end of the season after two years with McLaren.

Even after the Spaniard failed to start the Belgian Grand Prix last week due to an engine issue, he is outperforming Vettel in the drivers' standings.

Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc is well off the pace in the title race, too, with the pair finishing 13th and 14th respectively at Spa.

The Scuderia have work to do to make their car competitive in time for next year, but Sainz is "100 per cent" confident in the team.

"I'm very comfortable with the decision I've taken," Sainz said. "I've got 100 per cent confidence in Ferrari's people and what they can do for the future.

"Let's just remember that last year they were capable of doing seven pole positions, so it's a team that I think knows how to produce very good cars."

Sainz was speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Ferrari's home race.

He added: "I can already feel the excitement of the tifosi. The way they've approached me whenever we leave the hotel, in between the hotel and the car, the tifosi manage to find you and to give you some good energy.

"That good energy that I've received this weekend is already starting to make me feel how exciting it's going to be next year being part of such a team, with such a history.

"Honestly, I don't think it's ever a bad time to go to Ferrari.

"I think going to Ferrari is such a unique experience and such a special place for a Formula One driver that I don't think there's ever going to be a bad time where you say, 'I do not want to go to Ferrari'.

"Give me that option 100 times again, I will always say yes."