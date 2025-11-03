ACB and Jonathan Trott to Part Ways After ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Marking the End of a Proud Chapter

Salman Khan To Attend Indian Supercross Racing League Round 2 In Hyderabad On December 6th, 2025 The Indian Supercross Racing League announces a schedule change for its Hyderabad round on December 6th, featuring Salman Khan as brand ambassador. The event promises thrilling motorsport action and fan engagement. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, November 3, 2025, 20:49 [IST]

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has rescheduled its Hyderabad event to December 6th, 2025. This change aims to enhance weekend attendance at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli. Originally set for December 7th, the event promises an exciting experience for motorsport fans.

Adding star power to the occasion, Bollywood icon Salman Khan will attend as ISRL's brand ambassador. His presence is expected to electrify the atmosphere as he cheers on participants and engages with fans from the stands.

The race weekend will commence on December 5th with the Reise Moto Fan Park. This attraction, popular in Pune's first round, offers live music, gaming simulators, food stalls, and branded merchandise. It provides a carnival-like experience for motorsport enthusiasts and families in Telangana.

Salman Khan expressed his enthusiasm by stating: "I'm excited to be part of the Hyderabad race and to experience the incredible energy of the fans and riders. The Indian Supercross Racing League is setting new benchmarks for motorsport in India - it's fast, thrilling, and full of passion."

Veer Patel, Managing Director of ISRL, commented on advancing the date: "Advancing the Hyderabad round to December 6th allows us to deliver an even more electrifying Saturday-night experience for fans. Having Salman Khan join us live in the stands makes this event a landmark moment for motorsport in India."

The Hyderabad event follows a successful opening round in Pune where fans showed immense support despite heavy rains. ISRL continues to innovate by merging top-tier racing with entertainment and youth engagement.

Upcoming Events and Broadcast Details

The season will conclude with its Grand Finale on December 21st at EMS Corporation Stadium in Calicut, Kerala. This finale is anticipated to be one of India's most significant motorsport events ever.

Tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow with various seating options. For international audiences, Eurosport will broadcast across India and neighbouring countries while Rev TV covers Canada. Additionally, FanCode will stream it live in India alongside ISRL's YouTube channel globally.