San Marino GP: Francesco Bagnaia closes gap with Fabio Quartararo after fourth win a row

The two Italians went head-to-head in the closing stages and were eventually split by just 0.034sec on the line as Bagnaia became the first Ducati rider to win four races in a row - a phenomenal accolade.

Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) faded late on but held on to claim another hard-earned podium.

San Marino GP: Miller on pole, Marquez back in paddock

Vinales eventually finished 4.2s away from victory after looking incredibly strong for much of the race, with Luca Marini holding into P4 to equal his best MotoGP result - that's back-to-back P4s for the Italian.

Fabio Quartararo was unable to challenge for the podium places as a P8 in qualifying proved costly, with P5 the best he could do in Misano. El Diablo's gap is cut to 30 points in the overall standings, however it's now Pecco acting as his closest challenger after Aleix Espargaro finished P6 in Misano - 4.4s away from Quartararo.

Miller falls It soon became a dramatic race of attrition as a couple of early frontrunners then crashed on Lap 2 - including race leader Miller. The Australian slipped out at Turn 4 and a few corners later at Turn 10, Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was on the floor. Both riders were unhurt, both remounted. New race leader Bastianini then had a hairy moment at Turn 14 as the hottest weather of the weekend was making life tricky for the premier class. Follow through On Lap 3, Bagnaia led for the first time and quickly following him through on Bastianini was Vinales. Further back, the top two in the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship - Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) - were locked together in P5 and P6. They were 0.8sec off the leading quartet that consisted of Bagnaia, Vinales, Bastianini and Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team). Closing the gap Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was a lonely finisher in P7 as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) clawed his way up to P8, the South African led Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) home in the top 10. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crossed the line in P11 ahead of the retiring home hero, Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team). Over to Aragon The Italian bows out of MotoGP with a P12 finish after a wonderful career, as everyone comes together to say #GrazieDovi - he will be sorely missed in the paddock. The MotoGP caravan moves to the Motorland Aragon for the Spanish GP on September 18. RESULTS (Top 10) 1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) - 27 laps 2. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.034 3. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) + 4.212 4. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 5.283 5. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 5.771 6. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 10.230 7. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 12.496 8. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 14.661 9. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) + 17.732 10. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) + 21.986