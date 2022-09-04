San Marino GP: Francesco Bagnaia closes gap with Fabio Quartararo after fourth win a row

Miller falls
It soon became a dramatic race of attrition as a couple of early frontrunners then crashed on Lap 2 - including race leader Miller. The Australian slipped out at Turn 4 and a few corners later at Turn 10, Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was on the floor.
Both riders were unhurt, both remounted. New race leader Bastianini then had a hairy moment at Turn 14 as the hottest weather of the weekend was making life tricky for the premier class.
Follow through
On Lap 3, Bagnaia led for the first time and quickly following him through on Bastianini was Vinales. Further back, the top two in the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship - Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) - were locked together in P5 and P6.
They were 0.8sec off the leading quartet that consisted of Bagnaia, Vinales, Bastianini and Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team).
Closing the gap
Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was a lonely finisher in P7 as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) clawed his way up to P8, the South African led Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) home in the top 10.
Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crossed the line in P11 ahead of the retiring home hero, Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team).
Over to Aragon
The Italian bows out of MotoGP with a P12 finish after a wonderful career, as everyone comes together to say #GrazieDovi - he will be sorely missed in the paddock. The MotoGP caravan moves to the Motorland Aragon for the Spanish GP on September 18.
RESULTS (Top 10)
1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) - 27 laps
2. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.034
3. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) + 4.212
4. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 5.283
5. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 5.771
6. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 10.230
7. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 12.496
8. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 14.661
9. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) + 17.732
10. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) + 21.986