San Marino GP: Miller on pole, Marquez back in paddock

Ducati 1-2-3

After finishing second, Bagnaia will launch from P5 for the San Marino GP after his mistake in FP1. That means Bastianini will start from the middle of the front row in P2, and fourth place Marco Bezzecchi moves up a row to line up third.

Maverick Vinales is the final rider to benefit from Pecco's penalty, the Spaniard will be eying at least a podium from P4 with Bagnaia - crucially - starting ahead of his main title rivals in fifth. Johann Zarco joins Vinales and Bagnaia on the second row in sixth.

Full throttle

Luca Marini leads the third row ahead of the top two in the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship -- Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro.

It was not the Q2 they would have been looking for, but it will make for very interesting viewing to see how the Yamaha and Aprilia stars progress on Sunday afternoon. Miguel Oliveira, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) complete the top 12.

Rumble on the Riviera

All the drama from Q2 gears us up for a tantalising encounter at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on the Riviera di Rimini.

Don't miss it! Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel. with everything finely poised for a Rumble on the Riviera!

THE GRID (Top 10)

1. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) - 1:31.899

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.015

3. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.115

4. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.149

5. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) + 0.219

6. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) + 0.270

7. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.327

8. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.347

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 0.678

10. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.876.

Marquez in Misano

Meanwhile, satisfied with the condition of his right arm, Marc Marquez has arrived in Misano with the intention of riding the Honda RC213V during the post-race test. After two positives tests aboard a Honda CBR600RR at the MotorLand Aragon circuit on August 31 and September 2, the Spaniard has gained valuable knowledge on the condition of his arm.

With the information gained and satisfied with the progress of his right humerus, Marquez has travelled to the San Marino GP with the intention of testing his physical condition further on his Honda RC213V during the post-race MotoGP test.