English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sauber rebranded as Alfa Romeo for 2019 F1 season

By Opta
F1 team Sauber has been rebranded as Alfa Romeo
F1 team Sauber has been rebranded as Alfa Romeo

London, February 1: One of Formula One's most iconic names will not be on the grid in 2019 after Sauber confirmed they will be known as Alfa Romeo Racing this season.

Sauber has been synonymous with F1 since 1993, giving the likes of Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel and Robert Kubica their first drives in the sport.

However, after signing a partnership with Alfa Romeo last season, they will be rebranded for the new campaign – which sees Raikkonen return to partner Antonio Giovinazzi.

"It is a pleasure to announce that we will enter the 2019 Formula One world championship with the team name Alfa Romeo Racing," said team principal Frederic Vasseur.

"After initiating the collaboration with our title sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018, our team made fantastic progress on the technical, commercial and sporting side.

"This has given a boost of motivation to each team member, be that track-side or at the headquarter in Switzerland, as the hard work invested has become reflected in our results.

"We aim to continue developing every sector of our team while allowing our passion for racing, technology and design to drive us forward."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue