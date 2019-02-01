Sauber rebranded as Alfa Romeo for 2019 F1 season

Sauber has been synonymous with F1 since 1993, giving the likes of Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel and Robert Kubica their first drives in the sport.

However, after signing a partnership with Alfa Romeo last season, they will be rebranded for the new campaign – which sees Raikkonen return to partner Antonio Giovinazzi.

"It is a pleasure to announce that we will enter the 2019 Formula One world championship with the team name Alfa Romeo Racing," said team principal Frederic Vasseur.

"After initiating the collaboration with our title sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018, our team made fantastic progress on the technical, commercial and sporting side.

"This has given a boost of motivation to each team member, be that track-side or at the headquarter in Switzerland, as the hard work invested has become reflected in our results.

"We aim to continue developing every sector of our team while allowing our passion for racing, technology and design to drive us forward."