The secret brake which powered Rossi's quick return!

Bengaluru, October 4: The reason for Valentino Rossi's quick return to the paddock after surgery has been revealed!

It may be recalled that the Italian great had suffered a double fracture in his leg after an accident while riding an off-road enduro bike on August 31 and underwent a surgery later.

The 38-year-old missed his home Misano Grand Prix on September 10, but was back for the Aragon race two weeks later where he started third on the grid and finished a fighthing fifth.

The Doctor returns, Lorenzo charges on home soil and Marquez strikes for the Championship...this was the 2017 #AragonGP 🔥 🏁 #MotoGP 📽 pic.twitter.com/wu9rfD8aLH — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 1, 2017

Though doctors had advised rest up to 40 days, Rossi was quickly back on track much to the surprise of many and according to Spanish media, it has been revealed that he used a thumb lever on his left handlebar to depress the back brake.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims Rossi's double-leg break made it easy for him to ride without extreme pain.

However, Brembo, the firm who made the handlebar brake, said there was nothing sinister about the move as MotoGP riders like Maverick Vinales, Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Danilo Petrucci have all used the system in recent months.

"The riders use it to avoid the curve skids.

"We could say that the thumb pump is now used as a kind of traction control: it is driven in the centre of the curve to stay close to the edge, straightening the bike more quickly."

Next up for Rossi, who is currently fifth in standings with 168 points, is the Motegi MotoGP in Japan on October 15.

Repsol Honda's defending champion Marc Marquez of Spain leads the championship with 224 points.