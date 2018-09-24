Solberg to make WRC comeback in Spain with Volkswagen

The Norwegian and his co-driver Veronica Engan are set to compete in the WRC 2 class at the Rally Spain to be held in Catalonia from October 25 to 28.

Solberg has last competed at the Rally Spain in 2012. Now the 43-year-old will make his comeback in precisely the same place, at which he called time on his career.

Solberg, who drives a Polo for his PSRX Volkswagen Sweden team in the FIA World Rallycross Championship (WRX), will briefly change fields.

I am so excited to tell you all that I'll be competing at Rally Spain in the brand new VW Polo GTI R5 with @volkswagenms! Everyone knows how much I love rallying, and I can't wait to be back! 😀🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/4jeRmaPTmm — Petter Solberg RX (@Petter_Solberg) September 20, 2018

The Polo GTI R5 will make its competitive debut at the Rally Spain, which will be the car's only outing with the Volkswagen works team. The R5 rally car will then be run by customer teams in national and international championships.

"The opportunity to make a WRC comeback with Volkswagen is a unique one, and I was very happy to accept the offer," said Solberg.

"When I drove the car in January in Sweden, I didn't want to stop. Everything about the Polo GTI R5 worked from the very beginning. I am really looking forward to the Rally Spain. I always used to like the combination of gravel and asphalt. It will obviously be a special feeling to return to the place I brought the curtain down on my rally career back in 2012. It will be a fantastic reunion with the WRC Family, but one with a professional background. I obviously want to get the R5 Polo off to a good start with a good result," he added.

Volkswagen Motorsport Director, Sven Smeets welcomes Solberg on board: "Petter is a true rally hero. We have already experienced his passion and professionalism working alongside him in World Rallycross. To give everything, always 110 per cent is Petter's trademark. He has tested the Polo GTI R5 and has always been one of our preferred candidates for the debut of our new customer sport car. It is fantastic that he will drive the R5 Polo in Spain. Everyone in the team is looking forward to the rally and to working with Petter and his team-mate Eric Camilli."

Solberg becomes the third WRC winner set to drive at the 2018 Rally Spain, where he will line up against reigning champion Sebastien Ogier and the returning Sebastien Loeb.

(With Volkswagen Motorsport/Red Bull Media inputs)