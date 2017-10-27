It's a two-horse race for MotoGP title in Malaysia

Bengaluru, October 27: Sparks are sure to fly at the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang on Sunday (October 29). Defending champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda holds a 33-point lead over his nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati in the penultimate round of FIM World Championship.

Marquez can clinch his fourth world title in Sepang if he wins there and Dovizioso finishes outside the podium.

Then the last race of the season in Valencia on November 12 will become inconsequential.

But his job is easier said than done on a track where Ducati riders have made it big in the past.

No wonder Marquez was wary of the Ducati threat.

"One of the main targets is try to finish, and try to be on the same level with the same mentality but obviously you feel a little bit different and it's a special weekend. But on the other hand, I've the same motivation and mentality and I'll try to push in the practices to the maximum to prepare the race, and we'll see how we can fight and finish on Sunday.," said Marquez at the pre-event press conference.

The Spaniard does not have a good record in Sepang. He has won only once (2014). And he was candid while admitting that.

"A lot of riders are fast here, and we did a lot of laps here during the pre-season test so it will be a tough weekend. Here in the past I've had some ups and downs, it's not one of my best tracks. We'll see where we can arrive this weekend. But I've a good advantage, there're two races remaining, and we'll try to be on a good level and think about the Championship. But if I need to fight, I'll fight."

With the title becoming a two-horse race between him and Marquez, Dovizioso is ready to give it all at a circuit where he won last year.

"I know it's difficult, but the championship is open and I'll try everything. We've to be ready in all conditions. Last year it was an amazing victory. I've good memories and really enjoy riding this track," said Dovizioso.

The Italian knows the circuit inside out and with everything on line on Sunday, it can be presumed that he will do everything to keep the title race open till the final leg in Valencia.

"I'll try and get the best result, and then see what happens with Marc (Marquez) and the other riders. Before we approached the weekend looking to win the race, and we won't change that."

Sepang facts: Did you know...?

Andrea Dovizioso was victorious at last year's Malaysian Grand Prix. That weekend he also set pole position and the fastest race lap.

Sepang was designed by Hermann Tilke, the architect who has created most of the circuits of the last 20 years.

With a length of 5,543 metres, Sepang is the second longest circuit in the championship, behind Silverstone.

Sepang is next to Montmeló and Motegi in the line-up of the most demanding circuits for braking.

Two of the last five GPs in Sepang have been held in the rain: in 2012 and 2016.