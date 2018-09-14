Supersport rider West provisionally suspended

The Kawasaki rider had previously been also under the doping scanner when he was riding for Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation Racing Team in the Moto2 category of the FIM World Championship Series. In 2013, he was stripped of his seventh-place finish at Le Mans and banned from competition for one month for a doping transgression.

Back then, he had given a sample at Le Mans which was found to contain traces of a prohibited substance.

The latest FIM decision rules makes West ineligible to compete in the Portugal round on Sunday (September 16) as the WSSP resumes after the summer break.

"The Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has advised Australian rider Anthony West that he is provisionally suspended pursuant to Article 7.9 of the FIM Anti-doping Code (CAD).

The decision to provisionally suspend Mr. West was mandatory following the receipt of a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Cologne indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of a non-specified substance under Section 6 (Stimulants) of the 2018 FIM Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by the FIM at the round of the 2018 FIM Supersport World Championship held in Misano, San Marino, on 8 July 2018.

Mr West has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.

Mr Anthony West is provisionally suspended with effect from 14 September 2018. He is therefore barred from participating in any motorcycling competition or activity until further notice. Under Article 7.9.3.2 CAD, Mr. West may request lifting of his provisional suspension.

Under the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, the FIM is unable to provide any additional information at this time."

West, who had finished sixth in the Misano race held in July, is currently languishing sixth overall in the WSSP standings with 51 points from seven races. Germany's Yamaha rider Sandro Cortese leads the standings with 138 points

