Technical glitch at the end moment plays spoilsport for Akhil Rabindra at Circuit Spa

The Indo-french duo driving the Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for AGS Events Racing Team had earlier finished at P13 & P12 in the Silver category at the Qualifying race 1 & 2 respectively. Akhil took to the steering wheel after the pit stop in Race 1 of the fourth round of the European GT4 Championship made an impressive run to finish P11 in the Silver category and an overall P23 from a grid of 37 cars. Akhil while being in the driver's seat completed 21 laps in 1:02:22.434 minutes.

Circuit Spa is known for inconsistent weather and the rain started with the formation lap which caused a lot of splashes and caused visual disruptions for the drivers on the grid. Akhil started Race 2 and Hugo took over the driver's seat after the pit stop but with just a few minutes to go for the final lap, the damper broke and the duo finished the race at P14 at Silver cup category and completed 19 laps at 57:09.649 minutes and overall P36.

Akhil Rabindra on his result said, "We could have done much better and are definitely not happy with our performance. The rain made it difficult it impacted the speed and also the technical glitch at the end of the race which was unexpected. We will have to keep working on our performance and keep improving to ensure that in future such indirect and unforeseen hurdles do not impact our positions drastically."

Round 4 of the European GT4 Series saw #22 Allied Racing Porsche's victory in Silver Cup, #42 Sainteloc Racing Audi in Pro-am and #12 BMW in the AM Cup claiming the top honours. The European GT4 Series now moves to Circuit Nürburgring, Germany for round five of the Championship from September 3rd -5th, 2021. The race can be watched LIVE on the YouTube Page of the European GT4 Series.

The GT4 European Series is a sports car championship created and organised by SRO Motorsports Group. It is a pro/am championship that followed a formula similar to the FIA GT3 European Championship, which was itself derived from the FIA GT Championship which utilized the GT1 and GT2 classes.

GT4 class cars are mostly what can be referred to as track day cars, which are factory-built race cars available to the public. However, custom-built cars based on production models can also be built by teams. All cars are test-driven by the FIA and then modified so that they all have near-identical performance levels. Once a car has been approved by the FIA, it cannot be modified by the teams, eliminating continual development costs for constructors. All cars run on regulated Pirelli tires to further equalize performance.

Source: Media Release