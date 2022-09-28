Thai GP: The title fight touches down in Buriram

Top three

For Aleix Espargaro the frustration was also palpable, but for different reasons. The Aprilia rider had a solid race and his pace was good, too - he just had to start from pitlane after his first bike was left in fuel saving mode. What can he do this weekend?

Team-mate Maverick Vinales likewise left Japan with less than he had hoped for, and he said it was the tyre choice that hampered a podium charge. Therein lie a couple of lessons to be learned for the Noale factory - but given the incredible progress already made, a specific focus is a positive when looking for that next step.

Bagnaia falters

And so, Bagnaia. As team-mate Jack Miller sprinted clear at the front, putting in one of the serious statement rides of the last few years of MotoGP, Bagnaia faltered.

"The only sweet taste today is for Jack," the Italian said after his late crash out, but the saving grace for Ducati wasn't just Miller's Thriller at the front.

Quartararo's plight

It was also Quartararo's eighth place and Aleix Espargaro's tour of pitlane. Nevertheless, a comeback is now needed as Quartararo pulls a podium worth of points clear at the top, and parts of Buriram should play to the Ducati's strengths. E

nea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) could be another to watch. It was a middling weekend at Motegi and he only lost a point to Quartararo, but with the biggest deficit to make up of the riders who remain more than simply mathematical challengers for the crown, it was just not enough - and Buriram will need to be much more to keep the Beast in with a shot.

Triple header

With a final corner set up to deliver a showdown, Buriram promises much as the final race of the triple header. How will the standings look one Sunday on?

We will find out soon, so tune in for MotoGP at 3pm local time (1.30pm IST). Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel. Buck up guys! It's vroom time in Buriram!