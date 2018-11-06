Wolff: Unfinished business for double-chasing Mercedes

English

London, November 6: Toto Wolff says Mercedes have "unfinished business" to attend to at the Brazilian Grand Prix as they strive to pull off a double.

Lewis Hamilton secured a fifth Formula One world title after finishing fourth in Mexico last month, but Ferrari cut the gap in the constructors' standings to 55 points with two races remaining.

Mercedes boss Wolff is eager for another celebration at the famous Interlagos circuit this weekend.

"Our target for this season was to win both championships, not one title or the other, so our mindset is one of unfinished business as we head to Sao Paulo," he said.

"We have a big battle on our hands for the constructors' title and we have lost ground to Ferrari in each of the past race weekends - even though we had the base performance to do better.

"This is the moment to keep our feet on the ground, focus clearly on the objective and trust in our processes and people to deliver.

"In the cockpit, I know that both Lewis and Valtteri are determined to end their respective seasons on a high note; as a team, we are aiming to finish this year with our heads held high and with two performances that properly reflect the level of performance we have attained this year."

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 4:20 [IST]
