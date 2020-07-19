English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Verstappen starts Hungarian Grand Prix despite pre-race crash

By Tom Webber

Hungary, July 19: Max Verstappen crashed on his way to the grid ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Red Bull driver was on intermediate tyres when he locked up in greasy conditions at turn 12 and hit the barriers.

Verstappen managed to get his car back on track and mechanics were able to get it ready in time for lights out, with a new front wing fitted.

"I just want to say incredible work, guys, that's unbelievable. Thank you so much," said the Dutchman over team radio.

Verstappen started the race in seventh but forced his way up to third by turn two on the opening lap.

More F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue