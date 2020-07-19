Verstappen starts Hungarian Grand Prix despite pre-race crash

The Red Bull driver was on intermediate tyres when he locked up in greasy conditions at turn 12 and hit the barriers.

Verstappen managed to get his car back on track and mechanics were able to get it ready in time for lights out, with a new front wing fitted.

"I just want to say incredible work, guys, that's unbelievable. Thank you so much," said the Dutchman over team radio.

Verstappen started the race in seventh but forced his way up to third by turn two on the opening lap.