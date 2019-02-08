Vinales dominates on Day 2 of MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang

Yamaha's day out
That built on a positive first day on the timesheets for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP and Valentino Rossi in sixth added to the good vibes.
The veteran Italian did 51 laps and was only two tenths off second, although the distance to his team-mate stretched out from there.
Ducati charge
Andrea Dovizioso, who was the fastest Mission Winnow Ducati and looked set to top the day's action until the late flurry of fast laps saw him pushed down to fourth.
Initially the number 04 was working on frames, and Team Manager Davide Tardozzi confirmed that teammate Danilo Petrucci was focused on finding a better connection between the throttle and the rear tyre - working on the electronics and engine.
Fastest Honda
Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) put in a good showing to take fifth overall and end the day as fastest Honda.
The Brit is returning from a badly broken ankle sustained at Phillip Island last season but managed 53 laps to end the session within just 0.004 of Dovizioso.
Race simulation
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, meanwhile, had a race simulation fairly early on Day 2 for Aleix Espargaro as Andrea Iannone remained focused on adaptation.
Bike balance, electronics and torque control were a focus for the Noale factory. Espargaro ended the day in P13 after 54 laps, Iannone in P18 after 39.