Vinales dominates on Day 2 of MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang

Sepang, February 8: Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales got within just 0.067sec of Jorge Lorenzo's fastest-ever lap of Sepang on Day 2 of the pre-season testing.

The 1:58.830 set by Lorenzo last season - although not an official lap record - now looks surely under threat on Day 3.

World champion Marc Marquez, who topped the charts on Day 1 on his Honda finished eighth.

Vinales had been hovering in third for much of the latter part of the day and left his vie at record breaking late as the final few minutes saw time attacks light up the timesheets.

More than three tenths up before the final sector, the Spaniard eventually crossed the line 0.527sec ahead of nearest rival Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), setting both a supreme lap and a serious benchmark.

Yamaha's day out That built on a positive first day on the timesheets for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP and Valentino Rossi in sixth added to the good vibes. The veteran Italian did 51 laps and was only two tenths off second, although the distance to his team-mate stretched out from there. Ducati charge Andrea Dovizioso, who was the fastest Mission Winnow Ducati and looked set to top the day's action until the late flurry of fast laps saw him pushed down to fourth. Initially the number 04 was working on frames, and Team Manager Davide Tardozzi confirmed that teammate Danilo Petrucci was focused on finding a better connection between the throttle and the rear tyre - working on the electronics and engine. Fastest Honda Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) put in a good showing to take fifth overall and end the day as fastest Honda. The Brit is returning from a badly broken ankle sustained at Phillip Island last season but managed 53 laps to end the session within just 0.004 of Dovizioso. Race simulation Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, meanwhile, had a race simulation fairly early on Day 2 for Aleix Espargaro as Andrea Iannone remained focused on adaptation. Bike balance, electronics and torque control were a focus for the Noale factory. Espargaro ended the day in P13 after 54 laps, Iannone in P18 after 39.

There's just one more day for the first pre-season test to conclude.