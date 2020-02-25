Vinales reigns supreme on Day 3 of Qatar Test

Suzuki star
The main job for Team Suzuki Ecstar, meanwhile, was to continue comparing the standard and new chassis, nothing radically new was on the GSX-RRs of Rins and Joan Mir as they focused on the finer detail.
Along with Yamaha, Suzuki look arguably in the best shape ahead of the Qatar GP with both the Sepang and Qatar Tests proving very good for the factory.
Miller on the move
Breaking the domination in the top five was a job for Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) on Day 3. The Australian was the top Ducati in fifth, 0.247 off the top, and said he completed a couple of time attacks and two longer runs.
The number 43 is "quietly confident" heading into the opening weekend of the season, and clocked the fastest-ever top speed at Losail, a ridiculous 355 km/h.
Honda busy
It was a busy and intriguing day for reigning champions Honda as Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) started with three bikes in his garage, one of those being Takaaki Nakagami's (LCR Honda Idemitsu) 2019 RC213V.
Marquez was seventh overall, with Nakagami less than a tenth off.
KTM impresses
One of the riders of the test based on time-sheets alone has to be Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rookie Brad Binder, however.
As his team-mate Pol Espargaro explained earlier in the test, KTM didn't have anything new to try on Day 3 as they do not want to start getting lost.