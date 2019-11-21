Vinales turns the tables on Day 2 in Valencia test

Marquez breaks ground
Reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) made some more Honda headlines, however. The number 93 rode around with his brother and premiered the aero seen on Crutchlow, with the all-black Honda breaking cover bearing a 93 in the afternoon, and he ended the day in seventh after 71 laps.
He also suffered a failed getaway earlier in the day, and his teammate for the test - in the garage at least - also suffered an issue as Stefan Bradl ground to a halt. Nevertheless the German was able to complete 53 laps by the end of play.
Fastest Ducati
The Ducati Team's Andrea Dovizioso, meanwhile, was focused on gathering more information on what they tested on Day 1, one big thing of note being a new chassis.
Australian Jack Miller was fastest Ducati in 10th, just ahead of Dovizioso. The Pramac Racing man explained he would been doing back-to-back comparisons with the first version of the 2020 machines.
Alex impresses
Alex Marquez, on the other side of the LCR Honda garage, was the only man to do more laps.
The rookie on his No.73 bike did 79 laps on his second day as an HRC MotoGP rider, shaving six tenths off his time from the opening day.
Suzuki challenge
Team Suzuki Ecstar were fifth and sixth. The new engine previously having been put through its paces by test rider Sylvain Guintoli was a big focus for the Hamamatsu factory as they look for a step forward in terms of outright speed, and Joan Mir was the quickest Suzuki on Day 2.
He put in a 1:30.427 and did 61 laps, but team-mate Alex Rins was just 0.076 off and did 47 laps. They plan to continue testing the engine at Jerez.