Yamaha and Vinales parts ways mutually with immediate effect

It may be recalled that after the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, it was announced that Yamaha and Vinales would bring their two-year contract at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

However following a series on untoward incidents recently, the two parties have decided bring to an early closure to their partnership.

The Spaniard was recently withdrawn from the Austrian Grand Prix after what the Japanese manufacturer referred to as the irregular operation of YZR-M1 bike by Vinales in the previous week's Styrian GP, an allegation which the rider and his family had denied vehemently.

The 26-year-old failed to finish the Styrian Grand Prix held on August 8 due to what he put down to multiple electrical issues while there are rumours that he deliberately tried to blow up his engine, which resulted in the punishment.

Vinales and Yamaha decide to part ways at the end of 2021 season

Following recent events at the Styrian GP and after deep consideration by both parties, the mutual decision was reached to separate with immediate effect, a Yamaha statement confirmed on Friday (August 20).

"Regretfully at the Styrian GP the race didn't go well or end well and consequently after deep consideration by both parties, the mutual decision was reached that it would be better for both parties if we end the partnership earlier.

The early separation will release the rider to be free to follow his chosen future direction and will also permit the team to focus its efforts on the remaining races of the 2021 season with a replacement rider - yet to be determined," said Yamaha Motor Racing Managind Director Lin Jarvis.

Vinales, on his part tried to clear the air, "Following our mutual decision in Assen to part ways a year early, it was also decided to commit to completing the current season with maximum effort from both sides. However, at the Styrian GP the race didn't turn out as we had hoped, and regrettably it did not end well.

"After thorough consideration both parties have agreed it would be best to end the partnership with immediate effect. I'm deeply grateful to Yamaha for the great opportunity. I'm also thankful for the support they gave me during these 4.5 years of racing and will look back with pride on the results we achieved together.

"I'll always have great respect for Yamaha and wish them the very best," said Vinales, who is currently seventh in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship with 95 points.

His team-mate Fabio Quartararo is the leader of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship with 181 points after 11 rounds.

The 2021 FIM Championship has seen many calendar changes this year due to the logistical issues and travel restrictions in place following the surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After back-to-back races in Austria, the MotoGP caravan moves to Silverstone, UK for the next round on August 29.

Yamaha has time till then to find a replacement rider for Vinales.