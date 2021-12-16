Yearender 2021: World champions honoured at FIM Gala

Paddock parade

They were joined by 2021 FIM Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo), 2020 Moto2 champion Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama), 2021 FIM Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo); the rookie history maker, and 2020 Moto3 champion Albert Arenas (Aspar Team) - uniting quite a gallery of champions from the MotoGP paddock.

Amongst the many others present were World Superbike Championship (WSBK) sensation Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, who took a stunning first WSBK crown in 2021, as well as 2020 and 2021 FIM Moto3 junior world champions Daniel Holgado and Izan Guevara.

Final wrap

Holgado received his medal ahead of his full-time debut in Moto3 on the world stage next season, whereas Guevara has already impressed to become a Grand Prix winner this year.

That is a wrap on the final event of the 2021 season for those toasted on stage, with winter break now truly underway as we wait for the roaring engines to return at Sepang International Circuit for the Shakedown Test! Buck up guys!

Rossi the legend

Meanwhile, already a legend, Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Rossi was inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame and is now an official MotoGP Legend!

The nine-time world champion across all classes was surprised with the honour at the FIM MotoGP Awards Ceremony earlier in Valencia, adding to a roll call of celebrations after the final race of the season as hung up his racing leathers.

Grazie Vale!

The emotional lap of honour after the race and hero's welcome were only the start and those came after a weekend already painted yellow in the number 46's honour.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta presented Rossi with the MotoGP Legend trophy on the stage, celebrating 26 seasons of history made and hearts captured around the world. Nine World Championships, 115 wins and 235 podiums across all classes are incredible numbers, but the legend is even more than those. Grazie Vale!